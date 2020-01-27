High court scraps man's death sentence over 2015 murders of five

A high court scrapped Monday a lower court ruling that sentenced a man to death for killing five people on Awaji Island in 2015 and gave him life in prison instead after reviewing his mental state at the time.

The Osaka High Court reduced the sentence for Tatsuhiko Hirano, 45, deeming he was in a state of diminished capacity due to a delusional disorder when he attacked his neighbors with a knife on the island.

It is the seventh ruling in which professional judges in a high court have overturned a death sentence by lay judges in a lower court since Japan introduced the system involving regular citizens in making judgments on serious criminal cases in 2009.

Presiding Judge Hiroaki Murayama said Hirano’s motive “could only be explained by his delusions” and recognized that his illness “had a significant influence” on the attack.

“His ability to stop himself from carrying out the attack had been significantly diminished,” Murayama said.

A Kobe District Court ruling in March 2017 recognized Hirano suffered a mental illness as the result of taking psychotropic drugs extensively, but said it did not influence his acts and sentenced him to death, prompting the defense to file an appeal.

During the high court trial, the defense said Hirano was mentally incompetent or was in a state of diminished capacity based on fresh psychiatric analysis conducted in the high court trial.

Prosecutors said Hirano understood what he did as he told his mother after the attack he would not see her anymore as he would face trial.

Hirano fatally stabbed five neighbors with a knife in two separate homes in Sumoto, Hyogo Prefecture, on March 9, 2015. The victims were three women and two men aged between 59 and 84.

The accused was committed to hospital in 2005 and 2010 after being judged by local authorities to be a danger to the public due to mental illness.

Following a number of cases in which high courts scrapped death sentences by district courts, crime victims’ families have criticized professional judges’ decisions as “not matching the common sense of ordinary people,” despite the lay judge system being designed to fill such a gap.

So far, life sentences have been finalized in five such cases, while prosecutors gave up appealing the sentence in another case.

A Supreme Court report last May showed more than 10 percent of rulings handed down by lay judges were overturned by high courts.

Still, a Kyodo News survey last year showed 92 percent of citizen judges polled view the lay judge system as having helped reflect the sense of ordinary people in rulings.