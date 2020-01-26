Crew rescued after U.S. Navy chopper crashes off Okinawa

Five crew members of a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter that crashed in the Philippine Sea off of Okinawa’s main island Saturday were rescued with the help of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, the U.S. military said late Saturday.

The helicopter went down about 170 km east of Okinawa’s main island during routine operations at around 5:15 p.m., the military said. All five crew members were in stable condition.

Three were recovered by an Air Self-Defense Force UH-60 search and rescue helicopter, and the other two were recovered by a chopper from the USS Blue Ridge fleet command ship.

In a tweet from its official account, U.S. Forces Japan called the rescue mission “exceptionally well conducted.”

The quick response comes after a spate of accidents involving the U.S. military in recent years, including the June 2018 crash of a F-15 fighter jet off Okinawa’s main island.