Toyota union to demand ¥10,100 monthly rise and bonus of 6.5 months' pay

Toyota Motor Corp.’s labor union plans to demand a monthly average pay rise of ¥10,100 per union member in this year’s annual spring wage negotiations, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The amount is less than the ¥10,700 raise agreed last year with the major automaker’s management, amid an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.

Toyota’s negotiations with its union set the trend for Japan’s annual shuntō wage talks.

The union will seek bonuses worth 6.5 months’ worth of pay, down from 6.7 months the previous year. The union’s bonus demand was granted last year.

The union will present its plan to its members next Monday and finalize its decision on Feb. 7.