A fish market in Wuhan, China, from where people have been confirmed to have been infected with a new coronavirus.

Japan confirms first case of coronavirus

Kyodo

Japan has confirmed its first case of infection with a new coronavirus, a government official said Thursday.

A Chinese national who has traveled to Wuhan, eastern China, has tested positive in Japan, the official said.

The Chinese national is a man in his 30s who lives in Kanagawa Prefecture. He returned from Wuhan on Jan. 6, and was hospitalized on Jan. 10. He has already recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, the official said.

The pneumonia-like virus has infected dozens of people in China since the outbreak began in Wuhan in December.

