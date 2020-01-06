Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person who turned 117 on Thursday, is center of attention at a party to mark the event held Sunday at the nursing home where she lives in the city of Fukuoka. | KYODO

National

Japanese woman in Fukuoka Prefecture celebrates 117th birthday with party at nursing home

Reuters

Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka.

Tanaka marked her birthday, on Jan. 2, with a party Sunday together with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co. showed.

“Tasty,” she said with a smile as she took a bite from a slice of a big birthday cake. “I want some more.”

Last year Tanaka was confirmed as the oldest living person, at 116 years and 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

She was born prematurely in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, the organization said. The couple had four children and adopted a fifth.

Tanaka’s record age is seen as symbolic of Japan’s fast-aging population, which, coupled with its falling birthrate, is raising concerns about labor shortages and prospects for future economic growth.

The number of babies born in Japan fell an estimated 5.9 percent last year to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, according to the welfare ministry.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This photo, taken in Tokyo last March 9, shows former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who had been released on bail three days earlier in connection with his alleged financial misconduct case, together with his wife, Carole.
Citing procedural flaws, Lebanon hasn't accepted Interpol's cooperation request for Carlos Ghosn
Lebanese authorities have not accepted a formal cooperation request from Interpol in relation to Carlos Ghosn after the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman jumped bail in Japan and fled to the Middle ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres shake hands ahead of their talks at U.N. headquarters in New York in September.
U.N. chief intends to visit Hiroshima during Tokyo Olympics
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has told Japan he intends to visit Hiroshima in August a few days before attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, sources close to the matter said Sund...
A private security guard stands outside the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut Sunday.
Carlos Ghosn to speak publicly Wednesday on escape from Japan
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will give a hotly awaited press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday, his spokesman said, offering clarity on his recent flight from Japan. Since arriving in his na...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person who turned 117 on Thursday, is center of attention at a party to mark the event held Sunday at the nursing home where she lives in the city of Fukuoka. | KYODO

, , , ,