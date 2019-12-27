Takayuki Ueno, a representative of the volunteer group Fukkou Hamadan, which supports recovery efforts in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, hopes people from Japan and elsewhere take the opportunity to come and see how the region is recovering. | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

National | Regional Voices: Fukushima

Fukushima residents chosen to run in Olympic torch relay hope event showcases prefecture's recovery

Fukushima Minpo

Applicants across Japan have begun receiving notification that they were selected to run in the Japan leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay that will kick off on March 26 at the J-Village soccer facility in Fukushima Prefecture, where efforts to recover from the Great East Japan Earthquake and nuclear disaster continue.

Runners will travel through all of the country’s 47 prefectures over a period of 121 days.

Among those chosen to represent the Fukushima are Takayuki Ueno, a 46-year-old resident of the city of Minamisoma, and Hisanori Kokubun, 37, of Junior Chamber International in the city of Motomiya.

Ueno lost four members of his family — his parents as well as his 8-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son — to the tsunami triggered by the 2011 earthquake. Since then, he’s been leading a volunteer group working to help the region recover from the disaster.

On Dec. 12, Ueno received the notice saying he had been chosen as an Olympic torch runner.

“If I hold the torch high enough, I believe my family in heaven will be able to see it,” he said.

As a representative of the volunteer group Fukkou Hamadan, Ueno has been working alongside many others in trying to help Minamisoma recover from the tsunami. Every year during Golden Week — an annual national holiday that usually lasts a week — Ueno invites residents to a flower maze near his home. This year, he planted the flowers in the shape of the Olympic rings. He finished planting seeds for next year’s bloom in October.

“I hope the flowers look just as pretty next year,” he said.

Minamisoma will be the final stop of the first day of the torch relay. Ueno hopes people from Japan and elsewhere take the opportunity to come and see how the region is recovering.

Kokubun of Motomiya received the same notification just hours later.

Kokubun began working to strengthen ties between Japan and the United Kingdom following a project in 2017 with a local junior high school to build a memorial garden to commemorate the growing bilateral relationship.

“Beginning with the garden, cooperation with the United Kingdom is a symbol of the region’s recovery,” Kokubun said. “I want to give future generations something to dream about.”

Having been chosen as a “recovery host town” for the 2020 Games, Motomiya plans to host children and athletes from the U.K. next year. Typhoon Hagibis dealt heavy damage to the city earlier this year, but recovery efforts continue nonetheless.

“By running in the torch relay, I hope I can bring energy to the region,” Kokubun said.

This section features topics and issues covered by the Fukushima Minpo, the largest newspaper in Fukushima Prefecture. The original article was published on Dec. 13.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The government on Friday decided that, starting from April, male civil servants will be encouraged to take a minimum of one month's paternity leave.
Male civil servants in Japan to be encouraged to take one month of child care leave
The government formally decided Friday to encourage male civil service workers from April to take paternity leave for a minimum of one month. Under the policy, the performance of managers...
In this video released Thursday by the nuclear regulator, inspectors from the Nuclear Regulation Authority check the inside of the reactor 3 building at the Fukushima No. 1 plant earlier this month.
Removal of spent nuclear fuel at Fukushima No. 1 delayed up to five years
The government decided Friday to delay the removal of spent fuel from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors by up to five years, casting doubt on whether it can stick to i...
A wartime dud filled with poison gas lies on the seabed off the port of Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, in November 2017.
Critics assail secrecy over unexploded chemical weapons left by Imperial Japanese Army
At the end of World War II, the Imperial Japanese Army left a number of unexploded shells filled with poison gas used as munitions. In the 2000s, when such artillery shells were discovered and retr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Takayuki Ueno, a representative of the volunteer group Fukkou Hamadan, which supports recovery efforts in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, hopes people from Japan and elsewhere take the opportunity to come and see how the region is recovering. | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

, ,