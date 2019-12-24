National

Japan inks agreement with Pakistan on import of skilled labor

Kyodo

ISLAMABAD – Japan and Pakistan signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday aimed at paving the way for skilled Pakistani workers to work in Japan, the Japanese Embassy said.

The cooperation framework agreement provides that “specified skilled workers” who pass a required examination and a basic Japanese language comprehension test will be eligible for employment in Japan, according to a press release by the embassy.

It said Pakistan is among the countries from which Japan is looking to hire skilled workers, having already inked similar memoranda with Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The embassy also mentioned new statuses of residence created by the Japanese government for specific skilled workers, which became effective on April 1, and that the nation expects to hire 340,000 such laborers from across the world over the next five years.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Kentaro Sonoura, a special advisor on foreign affairs to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his appreciation of the deal in a meeting with Sonoura.

RELATED STORIES

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare to hold talks at Abe's office in Tokyo last week.
Iran's Hassan Rouhani calls on Japan to help save nuclear deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday called on Japan to help save the 2015 nuclear deal with practical economic support, welcoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's de-escalation initiatives.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (from left), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose before their meeting in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.
Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea gather amid threat from North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday expressed hope that Japan can strengthen trilateral coordination with China and South Korea in efforts to deal with increasingly provocative rhetoric from North...
A police car carrying Satoshi Uematsu enters Tsukui Police Station in Kanawaga Prefecture in February 2017.
Man accused of 2016 mass murder at care home near Tokyo plans to admit to charges
A man accused of killing 19 residents and injuring dozens more at a care home for people with mental disabilities in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2016 said Monday he will admit to charges of murder an...

, , , , , ,