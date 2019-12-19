Large-scale earthquake drill held at 2020 Olympic venues in Tokyo

A large-scale safety drill for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was held at competition venues in Tokyo for the first time Thursday to prepare for a possible major earthquake during the event.

Police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel joined the drill held by the Olympic organizing committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre and other venues to ensure the safety of spectators in the event of a major quake.

The drill was based on the assumption that a quake with a maximum reading on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale hits the metropolitan area at 9:15 a.m. on July 26 next year, when events are scheduled to be held across 20 venues.

At the gymnastics center, Japanese and English announcements were made to call on spectators to be calm and protect themselves, while firefighters talked to injured people to determine the severity of their wounds in order to prioritize treatment.

Metropolitan government officials, meanwhile, escorted about 150 people who were outside the venue to a nearby park that has been designated as a temporary evacuation site.

Wheelchair users also took part in the drill, while those who were visually impaired linked arms with the officials to evacuate.

Drinking water was handed out to the evacuees with the assumption that the sun would be out and temperatures would be high.

At a disaster management meeting held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, related agencies reported on their relief efforts and shared information on the damage situation.

“I would like everyone to do everything possible to handle the situation and to offer support to both domestic and overseas visitors,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told the participants.