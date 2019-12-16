National / Crime & Legal

Former top ministry official sentenced to six years in prison for murdering son

Kyodo

A court sentenced a former top bureaucrat to six years in prison Monday for killing his socially reclusive son in Tokyo earlier this year.

The Tokyo District Court found that Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a former vice minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, stabbed his 44-year-old son Eiichiro in the neck and chest multiple times on June 1, causing his death from massive blood loss.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year term. While acknowledging that the son’s violence at home was behind the murder, they noted there were other ways the situation could have been resolved.

The defense team had sought a suspended term, saying the defendant had long supported his eldest son, who had a developmental disorder, and committed murder in self-defense after his son threatened to kill him.

In Friday’s hearing, Kumazawa admitted to the charge, saying, “I think it is my duty to pay for the crime and pray that my son can spend a peaceful time in the afterlife.”

Kumazawa joined the predecessor to the farm ministry in 1967 and became vice minister in 2001. He stepped down the following year amid criticism over the ministry’s handling of a mad cow disease outbreak.

He went on to serve as Japan’s ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2005 to 2008.

The case has drawn much public attention due to the large number of middle-aged social recluses, known as hikikomori, in Japan, with the government estimating such people aged 40 to 64 to be 613,000 across the country.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan working closely with U.S., others to ensure security after latest North Korea missile claim
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed Monday that Japan is making its best efforts to ensure safety after North Korea said it conducted a "crucial test" of what is believed to be an inter...
Visitors to the Aqua World Ibaraki Prefectural Oarai Aquarium in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, peruse its large collection of sharks.
Ibaraki's Aqua World aquarium plans whale shark display
The Ibaraki Prefectural Government is planning to showcase a whale shark at an aquarium in the prefecture, informed sources said Monday. The world's biggest fish species will be welcomed at the ...
People hail a ferry that completed its final trip of the Uko route in the Seto Inland Sea on Sunday night at Uno Port in Tamano, Okayama Prefecture.
Ferry service ends 109 years of history in western Japan
A ferry connecting Uno Port in Okayama Prefecture and Takamatsu Port in Kagawa Prefecture will cease services after 109 years. The ferry completed its last trip in the Seto Inland Sea on Sunday ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hideaki Kumazawa | KYODO

, , ,