Tokyo's Ginza Line to be partially suspended over New Year's due to work at Shibuya Station

Tokyo’s busy Ginza Line, which runs from Shibuya to Asakusa on a route that connects two of the capital’s top spots for tourists, will be partially suspended for six days over the New Year’s holiday due to construction of a new platform at Shibuya Station, operator Tokyo Metro Co. has said.

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, trains won’t run between Shibuya and Omotesando stations or from Aoyama-itchome to Tameike-sanno stations.

Trains will run every 12 minutes between Omotesando and Aoyama-itchome and every three minutes from Tameike-sanno to Asakusa, stopping at all stations.

The new platform for the Ginza Line at Shibuya Station will open on Jan. 3 and full services will resume immediately.

The line, which currently has two platforms and is located on an upper level within Shibuya Station, will move outside along the tracks 130 meters away, above the busy Meiji-dori avenue. The new stop will have just one platform.

The construction on Japan’s oldest subway route is part of a project that began in 2009 to help passengers more easily transfer to and from East Japan Railway Co.’s Yamanote Line.

A number of massive projects have been unveiled in recent months in the district, including towering skyscrapers like Shibuya Scramble Square, Shibuya Fukuras and Shibuya Parco, and an underground plaza connected to the station’s east exit. The developments are part of an ongoing effort by Tokyu Corp., JR East and Tokyo Metro to revitalize and modernize the popular district by 2027.

