An electron micrograph of the Ebola virus | CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / VIA KYODO

National / Science & Health

Tokyo University team to start first clinical trials of new Ebola vaccine

Kyodo

A team of University of Tokyo researchers said Thursday it will begin later this month the nation’s first clinical study on a vaccine for the Ebola virus.

The new vaccine developed by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor at the university’s Institute of Medical Science, and others is believed to have fewer side effects compared to those produced abroad, according to the institute. It will be developed using an artificially produced detoxified virus.

The researchers said they aim to develop the Ebola vaccine to prevent further outbreaks of the deadly hemorrhagic fever in Africa.

The clinical study will be conducted by the team, led by professor Hiroshi Yotsuyanagi, at the hospital affiliated with the institute. Thirty healthy adult men are set to receive intramuscular injections of the vaccine and will be checked for fever as well as the development of antibodies.

They will then be monitored for about six months to determine the vaccine’s safety.

RELATED STORIES

Kawaoka developed the new vaccine using an inactivated Ebola virus that cannot replicate in normal cells. It was proven both safe and effective in tests involving monkeys.

Although possession of the Ebola virus is strictly regulated in Japan, artificially produced viruses are not.

Two major American pharmaceutical companies have also developed Ebola vaccines, with vaccinations underway in Africa.

Over 10,000 people died in West Africa in an Ebola epidemic between 2013 and 2016, while approximately 2,200 people have died since last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Ebola virus is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Abe considering visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE in January to explain planned SDF dispatch
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may go to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in mid-January as part of a planned trip to the Middle East that is intended to explain Tokyo's plans to send Self-D...
Leiji Matsumoto
Internationally renowned Japanese cartoonist Leiji Matsumoto released from Italian hospital
Famed manga and anime creator Leiji Matsumoto returned to Japan Thursday from Italy, where he had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia since mid-November. "I'm feeling very good and ha...
Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura (right) provides medical treatment in Pakistan in the early 1980s. He was gunned down Wednesday in Afghanistan along with five Afghans.
Famed Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, slain in Afghanistan, spent his life helping the poor
Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura, one of six people gunned down in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, was a committed aid worker who had for decades provided medical treatment and help to the po...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An electron micrograph of the Ebola virus | CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / VIA KYODO

, , , ,