National / Crime & Legal

Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi splinter group leader arrested over August shooting amid feud in syndicate

Kyodo

KOBE – A leader of a splinter group of Japan’s largest crime syndicate was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group amid a gang feud in Kobe in August, police said.

Hiroji Nakata is suspected of shooting a 51-year-old man affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi on Aug. 21 in Chuo Ward, leaving him with serious injuries.

The police did not reveal whether Nakata, 60, has admitted the alleged attempted murder.

Police say Nakata rode up to the group’s office on a moped and allegedly shot the man in a parked vehicle. Nakata is thought to be the gunman despite his high rank in the syndicate.

Police are on high alert because the feud between the Yamaguchi-gumi and the splinter group, Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, appears to be escalating.

A member of the faction was stabbed and seriously injured in Kobe in April, resulting in the arrests of two members of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

In October, two members of the splinter group were fatally shot in the ongoing feud. A senior member of Yamaguchi-gumi was also shot dead last week in the nearby city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Transgender woman in Japan sues over right to change listed sex in family registry
A 52-year-old in Hyogo Prefecture filed a claim on Tuesday over the constitutionality of a law that blocks those with children who are minors from changing their sex in the official family registry...
Image Not Available
Japanese students drop to country's lowest-ever rank in reading in international test
Japanese students ranked at their lowest level ever in reading while remaining in the top band in science and mathematics in a triennial international survey on academic ability, the OECD said T...
Actress and freelance writer Yumi Ishikawa speaks to reporters on Tuesday in Tokyo after submitting a petition with the government to call for a ban on mandatory workplace rules that only apply to women.
Japanese anti-high heels campaigner steps up to fight 'glasses ban'
Actress and freelance writer Yumi Ishikawa, whose campaign against mandatory high heels in the workplace won broad public support, has stepped up her fight against strict corporate dress codes i...

, , , ,