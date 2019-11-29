Business

Japan and South Korea trade officials to discuss export controls next month

Kyodo

Senior trade officials from Japan and South Korea will meet next month to discuss Tokyo’s tightened controls on tech-related exports, trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Friday.

The director general-level meeting, set to take place during the third week of December in Tokyo, will be the first in 3½ and the first since Japan took the measures in July.

Preparatory talks will be held next Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, Kajiyama told a news conference, adding that working-level officials also met on Thursday.

Japan revoked South Korea’s preferential status as a destination for three materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels in early July. The following month, Tokyo removed Seoul from a whitelist of trusted trade partners.

Japan cited concerns over South Korea’s lax export controls and their national security implications, but Seoul argues the measures are being used as leverage in a long-standing dispute over compensation for wartime forced labor.

The countries had agreed that heir trade officials would restart the stalled talks as part of South Korea’s decision to suspend the termination of a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact and retract a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) had been set to expire last Friday.

Kajiyama said he was confident that “through continuous conversation, things will begin to head in a good direction.”

But there have already been signs that Japan and South Korea have vastly differing expectations for the meetings.

Lee Ho-hyeon, director-general for international trade policy at South Korea’s trade ministry, said the ultimate goal of the talks was to reinstate Seoul’s place on the whitelist.

“This is the most important item on the agenda in the two countries’ export control issue,” he told a news briefing.

But Kajiyama said the talks were intended to be an opportunity to “check the current situation, rather than find a solution.”

Trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

