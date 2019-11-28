National / Science & Health

Kyoto University seeks approval to use iPS cells in treatment for damaged knees

Kyodo

KYOTO – Kyoto University said Wednesday it has asked for government approval to conduct a clinical trial that involves transplanting cartilage made from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells to treat damaged knee joints.

Under the plan, a team led by Noriyuki Tsumaki, a professor at the university who specializes in cell induction and regulation, will culture iPS cells to create cartilage tissue and transplant it into knees. The university said it submitted the plan to the health ministry on Nov. 7 for a review by its special panel.

The team has already tested the treatment on a rat and found it to be effective. It has also confirmed that the treatment carries low risk of rejection, fibrosis reaction or causing cancer, it said.

A board set up at the university approved the plan in October.

It is hoped that the new treatment will help treat patients who have damaged or degenerated cartilage due to injuries or illnesses.

Cartilage tissue covers joint bones and absorbs shock. A joint cannot move smoothly if part of the cartilage tissue is damaged due to injury or if it turns fibrous due to aging.

While there is a treatment in which normal cartilage tissue is transplanted, it is hard to secure enough tissue and part of the tissue tends to turn fibrous.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ichiro Kojima
Japanese man pleads guilty to deadly knife rampage on shinkansen
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering a passenger and trying to kill two others in a random knife attack on a shinkansen last year. According to the indictment, Ichiro Kojima, 23, se...
Image Not Available
Police re-arrest Saitama man over kidnapping of junior high school girl
Police re-arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and keeping a Hyogo Prefecture junior high school student at his home in the city of Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, for about ...
A visitor takes photos of a convertible sedan that carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the Nov. 10 parade marking the emperor's enthronement, at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo on Thursday.
Car used in Emperor Naruhito's enthronement parade goes on display in Tokyo
Gearheads and imperial family enthusiasts got a close-up look Thursday at a specially built car that carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in a parade earlier this month to commemorate the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cartilage tissue created from human iPS cells | KYOTO UNIVERSITY / VIA KYODO

,