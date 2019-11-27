The government is reportedly considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japan mulls expansion of pension coverage to include more part-time workers

Kyodo

The government is considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program by requiring companies with smaller workforces to participate, according to government sources.

Currently, companies with 501 or more employees must enroll in the kōsei nenkin program. Under the plan being considered, that threshold would be lowered to 101 employees in October 2022 and 51 in October 2024, the sources said Tuesday.

The move comes as the government aims to increase pensions people receive amid concerns among workers about whether they will have sufficient financial resources to live on after they retire.

In June, the government caused controversy over the viability of the pension system when it released a report that a couple who will live to be 95 years old would need at least an estimated ¥20 million ($184,000) in financial assets.

Although the government later retracted the Financial Services Agency report that caused the stir, it still caused public anger, anxiety and despair over the health of the pension system.

If realized, the two-step expansion in the employee pension program will bring 650,000 workers into the system.

With both the employer and the employee contributing equal amounts into the pension system, the amount to be paid by firms in total is expected to increase by ¥159 billion as a result of the expansion.

The government has been seeking to abolish altogether the threshold for firms to be a part of the pension program. But the latest plan does not set a deadline for complete elimination, in consideration of the situation of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The government had been thinking of lowering the required number of workers for enrollment in the program to 51 or above effective immediately, but firms have urged the government to handle the matter carefully as they hope to minimize the impact on their operations.

The current employee pension program targets part-timers at firms with at least 501 employees who work 20 hours or more a week and are paid monthly salaries of ¥88,000 or more. The hour and salary requirements will not change under the proposed expansion.

In Japan, around 44.4 million people working at private firms and in government positions are members of the employee pension program, with the insurance premium fixed at 18.3 percent of a monthly salary.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar rises to around ¥109.15 in Tokyo trading
The dollar strengthened to around ¥109.15 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, as hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks increased. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.18-18, up from ¥108.95-95 at ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend gains on Wall Street surge
Record-breaking advance on Wall Street helped Tokyo stocks extend their gains on Wednesday. The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 64.45 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 23,437.77, after rising ...
KDDI Corp.'s logo is projected onto a screen before a news conference in April 2018 in Tokyo.
KDDI and Facebook to open pop-up store in Tokyo to showcase 5G tech
KDDI Corp. and Facebook Inc. said Wednesday they will collaborate on offering new shopping experiences through next-generation, ultrafast 5G communications networks. The major mobile phon...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The government is reportedly considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program. | BLOOMBERG

,