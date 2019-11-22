Japan and South Korea continue last-minute talks to avoid expiry of GSOMIA intel pact

Japan and South Korea were continuing behind-the-scenes negotiations Friday in an attempt to avoid letting their intelligence-sharing agreement expire, government sources said.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is set to expire at midnight. Seoul announced in August it would terminate it in response to Tokyo’s tightening of controls on technology exports to South Korea, citing security reasons, amid long-running tensions over wartime issues.

Japan and the United States have been urging South Korea to renew the 2016 accord, considered crucial in the face of the threat posed by North Korean missiles and nuclear weapons.