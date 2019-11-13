A couple wearing rental kimono walk through the Pontocho dining area of Kyoto. The tourist city is considering the sale of debt to finance environmental, social and governance projects, according to its mayor. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Kyoto considers entering Japan's nascent local green bond market

by Ayai Tomisawa and Rie Morita

Bloomberg

Japan’s most popular tourist city is exploring a possible sale of debt to finance environmental, social and governance projects, in what may be the country’s only such municipal bond after Tokyo, the mayor of Kyoto said.

The historic old capital, which has more than 1,600 temples, is considering a yen issuance to help meet funding toward the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs), Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa, 68, said in an interview after meeting with potential investors and financial institutions Monday in Tokyo.

Dressed in his trademark locally made kimono, Kadokawa said he’s talking to banks about projects that could meet growing demand for such bonds.

“It’s important to consider ways of exploring SDG projects from an investment standpoint, and do research in this area,” said Kadokawa, whose kimono had the U.N.’s multicolored SDG logo embroidered onto the back. “We would also like to see how much of a cost we would have to bear in order to issue such bonds.”

The proceeds from any issuance of this type could be used to invest in clean energy facilities, building child care centers and maintaining parks, he said.

While sales of SDG bonds are surging, Tokyo Metropolitan Government is the only municipality to have sold green debt so far, issuing a total of about $450 million dollars in three currencies from 2017 through this year. The cost of being certified is creating a bottleneck for other potential borrowers, according to analysts.

Kyoto is considering issuing such bonds to both institutional and retail investors, said Yuki Shibano of the city’s financial bureau.

“For retail investors, we want to come up with a product which would be simple and easy to understand such as welfare, child care and disaster prevention purposes,” Shibano said by telephone, adding that the purpose would be to help boost the business of Kyoto banks and raise awareness about the SDGs to Kyoto citizens.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People walk on the waterfront that overlooks the skyline of lower Manhattan in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Nov. 6.
New York beats Tokyo to become world's top innovative city
New York took first place in a list of the world's most innovative cities on Tuesday, with the United States performing strongly for its embrace of smart technology and startups. Tokyo &#...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday.
U.S. set to delay new auto tariffs by up to six months, industry sources say
The Trump administration plans to delay a decision about additional tariffs on imported cars, according to two industry sources. The delay could last up to six months, the sources said, with the...
Tyson foods Inc. and Hillshire Brands Jimmy Dean sausages are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, in 2014.
U.S. pork prices rise as fatal pig disease cuts global meat supply: Tyson Foods CEO
U.S. pork prices rose in recent weeks at a time when they would normally be falling, as a fatal pig disease in China is tightening global meat supplies, the chief executive of Tyson Foods Inc. said...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A couple wearing rental kimono walk through the Pontocho dining area of Kyoto. The tourist city is considering the sale of debt to finance environmental, social and governance projects, according to its mayor. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,