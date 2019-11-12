National / Science & Health

Mitsubishi Heavy looking to develop more powerful H-3 rocket for lunar missions

Kyodo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is looking to develop an upgraded version of Japan’s mainstay next-generation H-3 rocket capable of delivering heavy payloads deeper into space, company officials said.

The firm’s move comes after the country agreed this fall to take part in missions to the moon led by the United States, making it necessary for Japan to send a cargo transporter much further than its current range to the International Space Station.

The original H-3 rocket it is jointly developing with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will be operational from fiscal 2020.

Its initial remit was to carry a cargo transporter, HTV-X, which will deliver food and batteries to the ISS, 400 kilometers above the Earth, starting in fiscal 2021. However, the scope of its usage has widened to include traveling to a proposed lunar orbiting space station — Gateway — after 2025.

JAXA is now thinking of splitting payloads across two spacecraft as the additional fuel needed to cover the extra distance would require a reduced burden on the rocket, which will carry the transporter part way toward lunar orbit, or 380,000 km away from Earth.

The more powerful version of the H-3 will be in development by 2030, company officials said.

Hiroshi Sasaki, director of JAXA Space Exploration Center, said cost is an issue as launch facilities at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture need to be upgraded.

“It will be cheaper to launch a rocket twice than develop a new rocket,” he said.

In order to cover the cost of operating the more powerful H-3 rocket, “It is necessary to increase demand for large rockets in the country,” Sasaki said.

The 63-meter long H-3 will replace Japan’s H-2A and H-2B rockets. It will be capable of carrying a 6.5-ton satellite to a geostationary orbit at a distance of 36,000 km from Earth.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kozo Iizuka
Amid favoritism uproar, ex-top Japan bureaucrat, 88, referred to prosecutors over deadly crash
Police on Tuesday referred to prosecutors the case of an 88-year-old former senior bureaucrat who was involved in a Tokyo car crash that left a toddler and her mother dead and prompted many elde...
The space probe Hayabusa2 and the asteroid Ryugu
Hayabusa2 probe to begin journey back to Earth carrying samples from distant Ryugu asteroid
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe will on Wednesday leave orbit around a distant asteroid and head for Earth after an unprecedented mission, carrying samples that could shed light on the origins of the so...
Reporters gather Saturday near the site where Ryotaro Oue, who has been indicted for using illegal stimulants and possessing marijuana, escaped in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture. He was re-apprehended on Monday.
Man in Osaka indicted on drug charges arrested after two days on the run
Two days after he escaped custody in Osaka Prefecture, prosecutors on Monday caught a man indicted on drug charges who fled while being transferred to the police after his bail was revoked. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows an upgraded version of the mainstay next-generation H-3 rocket. | JAXA / VIA KYODO

, , ,