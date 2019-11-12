Amid favoritism uproar, ex-top Japan bureaucrat, 88, referred to prosecutors over deadly crash

Police on Tuesday referred to prosecutors the case of an 88-year-old former senior bureaucrat who caused a car crash in Tokyo in April that left a toddler and her mother dead.

Police said they believe that the accident was caused by a driving error by Kozo Iizuka, former head of the Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, rather than a malfunction of his car.

He has told investigators he may have mistaken the gas pedal for the brake, according to investigative sources.

The April 19 accident killed Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her daughter, Riko, 3, while leaving eight people injured, including Iizuka’s wife, who was a passenger in the car.

The police handling of the case, in which Iizuka was not arrested, has attracted criticism, with speculation that he received favorable treatment due to his social standing.

In September, Matsunaga’s husband submitted to the prosecutors a petition signed by about 390,000 people calling for harsh punishment of Iizuka.