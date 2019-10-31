Justice minister Katsuyuki Kawai to quit over wife's alleged election law breach

Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai will resign over allegations that his wife broke Japan’s election law when she won an Upper House seat in July, a ruling lawmaker said Thursday.

Anri Kawai is suspected of having paid staff members a daily allowance that exceeds the amount permitted, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported online Wednesday.

The scandal adds to the woes recently suffered by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet.

Katsuyuki, who has handed in a letter of resignation, will become the second minister to quit in a week following Isshu Sugawara, who resigned as industry minister last Friday over allegations that his office broke the law by offering money and gifts to supporters.