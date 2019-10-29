A big ad directs travelers to a Nintendo Co. pop-up event at the Visitor Service Center in Narita International Airport in August. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Mario Kart Tour a much-needed huge smartphone hit for Nintendo

Bloomberg

Nintendo Co. can finally claim a megahit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been downloaded 123.9 million times in its first month and comfortably eclipsed the company’s previous mobile game debuts, according to data from app research firm Sensor Tower.

“The racing app is Nintendo’s most successful mobile game launch by downloads so far, eclipsing Super Mario Run’s 21.8 million downloads more than five times over,” Katie Williams, mobile analyst at Sensor Tower, wrote in a blog post.

The game raked in revenue of $37.4 million in its first month, second only to Fire Emblem Heroes’ $67.6 million, according to the researchers’ data.

Such an unequivocal success is what the Japanese gaming giant, which reports earnings this week, needed, coming more than four years after a much-ballyhooed entry into mobile gaming.

Mario Kart Tour, which sparked a minor frenzy among gamers after its announcement in 2018, is not only part of one of the best-known racing franchises in gaming history but is regarded as the Nintendo title most suitable for smartphones in terms of moneymaking opportunities and features to hook players.

Separately, China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television approved several imported games, including the Switch console version of Super Mario Bros U deluxe.

Nintendo’s marquee title is up against stiff competition, however, which includes enduringly popular titles like Fortnite. There are also new big-name rivals entering the mobile realm as exemplified by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Call of Duty Mobile, which attracted 20 million gamers within the first two days of its worldwide debut in October.

Mario Kart Tour could earn $1 billion a year, research firm NewZoo estimated last year. That would be a welcome boost for a company whose efforts to date to court mainstream players, including with the Switch Lite, haven’t gone as well as initially anticipated.

Known for iconic game franchises like Mario and Zelda, Nintendo has been experimenting with new hardware and software products as the rising popularity of smartphones hits its traditional market of gamers on home and portable consoles.

Still, Nintendo’s stock had been up about 26 percent this year on expectations that a strong game lineup would eventually drive hardware sales. The upcoming launch slate includes a new installment in the Zelda saga, Luigi’s Mansion and two Pokemon games. The stock hit a 15-month high in September before losing ground after the Switch Lite’s disappointing debut.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Toyota logo is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show in the capital on Thursday. Toyota, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and many others in the auto industry are siding with the Trump administration in a lawsuit over whether California has the right to set its own greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards.
Automakers including Toyota side with Trump in California emissions standards fight
General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and many others in the auto industry are siding with the Trump administration in a lawsuit over whether California has the right to set its own greenhouse g...
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the New York Economic club luncheon in New York City Oct. 2.
'We know we made mistakes' on 737 Max, Boeing CEO set to tell Congress
Boeing Co. Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 Max crashes that killed 34...
A trader works at his post as the logo for wearable device maker Fitbit Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as it begins public trading in New York Monday.
Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit: sources
Google owner Alphabet Inc. has made an offer to acquire U.S. wearable device maker Fitbit Inc., as it eyes a slice of the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches, people familiar with ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A big ad directs travelers to a Nintendo Co. pop-up event at the Visitor Service Center in Narita International Airport in August. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,