Business

Japan supermarket sales rose 2.8% in September before tax hike

Kyodo

Supermarket sales rose 2.8 percent in September from a year earlier on a same-store basis, up for the first time in six months owing to a rush of demand before the Oct. 1 consumption tax hike, an industry body said Thursday.

Sales at 10,515 supermarkets operated by 55 companies totaled ¥1.02 trillion, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association.

Sales of food, which are generally exempt from the tax increase from 8 percent to 10 percent, slipped 0.6 percent partly due to falls in farm goods prices.

Sales of household products including toiletries, home appliances and pharmaceutical products jumped 13.9 percent, while sales of clothing rose 0.8 percent.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks during a meeting with Japanese business leaders on Thursday in Tokyo.
South Korea's Lee Nak-yon and Japan business leaders affirm need for exchanges amid frayed ties
Visiting South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Japanese business leaders on Thursday spoke about the importance of the two countries' business communities continuing personnel exchanges and d...
Attendees walk past the Sony Corp. booth at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) in Chiba last week.
U.S. hedge fund laments Sony's rejection of chip spinoff proposal
U.S. activist hedge fund Third Point LLC expressed frustration Thursday over Sony Corp.'s decision to stick to the "status quo" and turn down its proposal to spin off its lucrative semiconductor bu...
A building housing Norinchukin Bank is seen in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward. Japanese banks now own about 15 percent of outstanding collateralized loan obligations globally, the BOJ has said.
BOJ says banks vulnerable to CLO market drop if economy worsens
Japanese banks, which have been rapidly accumulating bundled corporate loans abroad, are vulnerable to a steep drop in prices if the global economy deteriorates, the central bank has warned. The...

, ,