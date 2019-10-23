  • New looks and familiar faces from Nissan
    Nissan IMk
  • New looks and familiar faces from Nissan
    Nissan IMk

Business | Tokyo Motor Show 2019

New looks and familiar faces from Nissan

Nissan Motor Corp. is making strides this year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019 with a whopping 14 models at the exhibit. Highlights include the world premiere of the Nissan IMk as well as unveilings of the new Nissan LEAF e+, Serena e-POWER and Skyline models.

The Nissan IMk compact EV represents the culmination of advancements in Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Sporty enough to coast through the city and classy enough to blend in with old town roads, the IMk boasts a brand-new EV platform with a lower center of gravity for extremely smooth and remarkably silent handling.

The IMk comes equipped with an expanded version of the ProPILOT 2.0 Advanced Driver Assistance System that provides computerized support on both freeways and major roadways. It also features self-parking technology and a valet function that allows users to recall their car from its parking spot via smartphone controls.

On the performance side is the Nissan LEAF e+. Capable of traveling up to 458 kilometers, the e+ makes use of a newly developed e-Powertrain to deliver superior energy efficiency, high horsepower and solid torque.

Meanwhile, next-generation safety is the draw for the gently remodeled Serena e-POWER and the newly designed Skyline.

The Serena now comes standard with omnidirectional driver assistance technologies that provide full 360-degree visual coverage around the vehicle, while the Skyline has been installed with ProPILOT 2.0 to enable hands-off driving on major single-lane roadways (carefully monitored by the driver, of course).

And in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of both the Nissan GT-R and the Fairlady Z — both of which will be getting their fair share of the spotlight — the company has prepared a small sales corner featuring limited-edition Tokyo Motor Show goods and apparel.

Download the PDF of this this Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Special

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight
Subaru tackles safety, automated driving tech
Technological advancements are paving the way for an entirely new realm of auto safety and user convenience — and Subaru Corp. is at the head of the pack. This year at Tokyo Motor ...
This Friday photo shows commercial fishing boats docked in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On Tuesday, a conference at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, examined growing competition for space out on the ocean by users including the fishing, shipping, wind energy industries and conservationists.
Commercial and conservationist interests competing more and more for space on increasingly crowde...
Oceans cover nearly three-quarters of the Earth, and it's getting crowded out on the water. Energy, shipping, fishing and conservation groups all need space to operate on the world's oceans, and...
McDonald's workers carry a banner and march toward a McDonalds in south Los Angeles last fall. Roughly a third of American workers say they've changed how they act at work in the past year, as the #MeToo movement has focused the nation's attention on sexual misconduct. That's according to a new poll of full- or part-time workers released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP.
U.S. workers changing behavior amid #MeToo and diversity training: AP-NORC/SAP poll
Barbara Myers started work as an apprentice electrician in 1995, and over the years she learned to shoot back sexual banter on the job site as much as she had to take it from some of her coworkers....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan IMk Nissan IMk