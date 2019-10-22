Enthronement spectacle: Snow-capped Fuji and rainbow make surprise appearances

It’s all about timing.

Around 1:15, as Emperor Naruhito was about to proclaim his enthronement before dignitaries assembled at the Imperial Palace, people in the Tokyo area were treated to not only the appearance of Mount Fuji capped with its first fresh snow of the fall (a seasonal milestone that was well behind schedule) but also a large and clearly visible rainbow.

It’s unlikely that the occupants of the Imperial Palace were looking up at the sky, but it was a sight to behold for those who saw it.

Dawning of new era? Harbinger of something darker? Or just a coincidental weather phenomenon? You decide.

Rainbow and Mount Fuji make an appearance during enthronement ceremony