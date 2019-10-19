A visitor enters a WeWork co-working office space in London on Oct. 7. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

SoftBank eyes WeWork rescue valuation below $8 billion

Bloomberg

NEW YORK/BANGALORE – SoftBank Group Corp. is assembling a rescue financing plan for WeWork that may value the office-sharing company below $8 billion, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The new figure is a fraction of the $47 billion valuation the startup commanded as recently as January. The talks are fluid and the terms could change, said the people, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private.

WeWork, reeling since it scrapped its initial public offering, has been considering dueling plans from SoftBank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to shore up its finances before it runs out of cash as early as next month. The company’s board could make a decision as soon as this weekend, according to some of the people familiar with the situation.

Representatives for WeWork and SoftBank declined to comment.

JPMorgan has been pitching investors on a $5 billion junk-debt package for WeWork. The unsecured and secured notes portion of the bank’s plan are being offered on a “best-efforts” basis, according to people familiar with the matter, meaning banks haven’t committed to funding the deal irrespective of investor demand.

The bank has been sharing its proposal with about 100 investors as it tries to line up support for what would be one of the riskiest debt offerings in recent years, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this week.

Uncertainty around WeWork’s future has whipsawed its bonds in recent weeks. The debt plunged to record lows on Tuesday as the company weighed a financing package that included debt that could yield 15 percent, only to erase those losses a day later amid reports that SoftBank was considering a new investment. The debt currently trades at around 85 cents on the dollar, and hasn’t been near par since before the company pulled its IPO last month.

SoftBank, which with its affiliates already owns a little under one-third of WeWork, has been in discussions to provide the company with $5 billion of funding in a mix of equity and debt. The financing would come directly from the Japanese firm, rather than its Vision Fund, a person said earlier this week. SoftBank would not amass a majority of voting rights, though its stake would increase, the person said. Part of the package may include non-voting preferred stock.

Part of the appeal of the SoftBank plan is the office-sharing company’s longstanding relationship with the investment behemoth, one of the people said. At the same time it would further dilute existing shareholders and employees — a consideration in favor of the JPMorgan proposal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese government to make it easier for budget smartphone providers to reduce call charges
The government will make it easier for budget smartphone providers to cut calling charges, based on a report released by a panel of experts Friday. In the report, the panel, set up by the commun...
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Washington on Friday.
G20 urges global regulations to address 'serious' risks in cryptocurrencies
The Group of 20 major economies agreed Friday that global digital currencies should not be rolled out unless "serious" risks related to money laundering and illicit finance are addressed, casting a...
Finance Minister Taro Aso listens to a question during a news conference in Washington on Friday.
Top IMF official denies Japan is a case study in Modern Monetary Theory
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy aims to boost inflation and differs from Modern Monetary Theory, according to a senior official at the International Monetary Fund. "We do not consider...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A visitor enters a WeWork co-working office space in London on Oct. 7. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,