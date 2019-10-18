World / Social Issues

Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation

Reuters

MEXICO CITY – Mexico has deported over 300 Indian nationals to New Delhi, the National Migration Institute (INM) said late on Wednesday, in what it described as an unprecedented transatlantic deportation.

The 310 men and one woman that INM said were in Mexico illegally were sent on a chartered flight, accompanied by federal immigration agents and Mexico’s National Guard.

The people had been scattered in eight states around the country, INM said, including in southern Mexico, where many Indian migrants enter the country, hoping to transit to the U.S. border.

“It is unprecedented in INM’s history — in either form or the number of people — for a transatlantic air transport like the one carried out on this day,” INM said in a statement.

The Mexican government in June struck a deal with the United States, vowing to significantly curb U.S.-bound migration in exchange for averting U.S. tariffs on Mexican exports.

Caitlyn Yates, a research coordinator at IBI Consultants who has studied increasing numbers of U.S.-bound Asian and African migrants arriving in Mexico, said the backlog of migrants in southern Mexico has grown as officials have stopped issuing permits for them to cross the country.

“This type of deportation in Mexico is the first of its kind but likely to continue,” Yates said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, arrives for closed-door testimony before House committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. Donald Trump's allies hope Sondland, a U.S. diplomat and a generous donor to the president, will offer favorable testimony to House panels to counter a slew of damaging revelations in the impeachment inquiry.
Trump told U.S. officials to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, ambassador to ...
President Donald Trump directed senior U.S. officials to talk directly to his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, about U.S. policy in Ukraine, raising concern that the president was outsourcing Americ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin observes the Grom (Thunder) 2019 military exercises as he visits the National Center for State Defence Control, in Moscow Thursday.
Putin watches missile launch during nuclear arms drill
Russian President Vladimir Putin watched Thursday as the country's armed forces tested missiles that can carry thermo-nuclear warheads. The Grom-19 or Thunder-19 strategy games began Wednesday a...
Syrian government forces raise a national flag and an image of President Bashar Assad at the Tabqa air base in Syria's Raqqa region in northern Syria on Wednesday. Assad's troops have returned to key northern areas for the first time in years in a deal with the Kurds, seeking protection after Trump ordered the withdrawal of some 1,000 U.S. troops.
Islamic State says it 'freed' women held by Syrian Kurds in Raqqa as elsewhere other jihadis escape
The Islamic State group said Thursday it had "freed" women held by Syria's Kurds, the latest in a series of reported breakouts since Turkey launched a cross-border offensive last week. In a stat...

, , , , , ,