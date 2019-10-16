This photo shows the scene at a restaurant in Kumamoto just after two players from the Uruguay national rugby team tackled one of the shop staff. | KYODO

National

Uruguay rugby players assault staff, damage Kumamoto restaurant

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO – Two players from the Uruguay team tackled a staff member and damaged property at a restaurant in the city of Kumamoto during a drinking session following their final game of the Rugby World Cup, police said Wednesday.

The police are investigating the alleged assault and questioned the players before they left Japan with the rest of the team. Meanwhile, the restaurant is considering filing a criminal complaint.

A group of players and others linked to the team visited the restaurant in the city in the early hours of Monday following their 35-13 loss to Wales at Kumamoto Stadium, according to the restaurant and other sources.

One player tackled a male staffer standing by the entrance, who was later diagnosed with a minor back injury. Security camera footage showed the man being shoved about 2 meters back, the sources said.

Several players engaged in unruly behavior, including spilling drinks on DJ equipment, punching walls and mirrors, and tearing apart a stuffed bear, said the sources.

There were over 200 customers at the restaurant when the police were called. The restaurant has been closed since the incident and expects to reopen Thursday.

A senior official from the tournament organizing committee has visited and apologized to the restaurant operator.

The two players have expressed remorse for their acts, according to the committee. The Uruguay team won one game and lost three at the tournament, finishing last their group and not reaching the quarterfinals.

“Even if it happened in their private time, their behavior is regrettable. As the organizing committee of the host country, we hope to address it in good faith,” a committee official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Staff check a shinkansen train car in Nagano on Wednesday after the train was flooded when a nearby river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.
JR East may scrap ¥30 billion worth of shinkansen cars flooded in Typhoon Hagibis
East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, may be forced to scrap all of the 120 cars of its Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services that were damaged in flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis, which ravage...
Image Not Available
Fukushima hot spring resort opens to typhoon victims for free
The Dake Onsen resort in Fukushima Prefecture has opened its hot spring baths to people hit by Typhoon Hagibis free of charge. On Wednesday, Fukushima residents affected by the 19th typh...
Protesters hold placards reading 'No Abe!' during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August.
South Korean visitors to Japan plunge nearly 60% in September
The number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunged nearly 60 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 48.0 percent tumble in August, amid frayed ties over wartime history and trade p...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo shows the scene at a restaurant in Kumamoto just after two players from the Uruguay national rugby team tackled one of the shop staff. | KYODO

, ,