Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Chiba-Tokyo area

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Kanto region around 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, recording a 4 on Japan’s quake intensity scale of 7 in southern Chiba Prefecture and 3 in the 23 wards of central Tokyo, the Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter was located off Chiba Prefecture. No tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake came as Typhoon Hagibis, one of the most powerful storms to hit the area in years, was set to make landfall further west in the Kanto region.

More information: