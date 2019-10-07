U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (left), Lee Do-hoon (center), South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, are seen during their meeting in New York on Sept. 24. | KYODO

National / Politics

U.S., Japan and South Korean officials to discuss U.S.-North Korea talks during Washington meet

Kyodo

SEOUL/TOKYO – Senior government officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea will meet in Washington this week to discuss the outcome of U.S.-North Korea working-level talks, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Monday.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who represented the United States in the weekend talks with North Korean counterpart Kim Myong Gil in Stockholm, is expected to brief his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.

Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Shigeki Takizaki, chief of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, will visit Washington to gather information, according to the South Korean and Japanese governments.

The U.S.-North Korea talks had raised expectations of progress toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula but the two sides characterized the outcome differently.

The United States said they had “good discussions” while North Korea said the talks “broke off.”

Lee, visiting the United States from Monday to Thursday, plans to hold a separate meeting with Biegun, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Takizaki will also receive a briefing by the U.S. side in Washington on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

“We will continue to support the U.S.-North Korean (dialogue) process so we can achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the top Japanese government spokesman said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tomoko Ogura, the mother of Misaki, who went missing at a campsite in the village of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Sept. 21, speaks to reporters Sunday at the campsite after police ended their 16-day search for the girl.
7-year-old girl still missing after police end 16-day-long search in Yamanashi Prefecture
The Yamanashi Prefectural Police ended an intensive search for a 7-year-old girl from Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday, the 16th day since she went missing. Misaki Ogura disappeared du...
Yudai Funato
18-year sentence sought for stepfather over fatal abuse of 5-year-old Yua Funato
Prosecutors sought an 18-year jail term Monday for the stepfather of a 5-year-old girl over assault and neglect that led to her death last year in a high-profile child abuse case. Yudai Funato, ...
A lesbian couple walk with their child in the city of Saitama in January. They found a sperm donor via the internet.
Against medical academy guidelines, four clinics give reproductive assistance to LGBT couples: su...
Four medical facilities have provided assisted reproductive treatment for lesbian and transgender couples against the guidelines set by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a survey s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (left), Lee Do-hoon (center), South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, are seen during their meeting in New York on Sept. 24. | KYODO

, , , , ,