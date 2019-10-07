18-year sentence sought for stepfather over fatal abuse of 5-year-old Yua Funato

Prosecutors sought an 18-year jail term Monday for the stepfather of a 5-year-old girl over assault and neglect that led to her death last year in a high-profile child abuse case.

Yudai Funato, 34, is accused of causing the death of his stepdaughter Yua from sepsis in March 2018. The accused allegedly limited the child’s food intake from around late January last year, beat her and did not seek medical care despite her weakened state.

Prosecutors have alleged Funato gave the girl orders such as to wake up at 4 a.m., and shouted at her and grew violent when she did not.

They also say he failed to take her to the doctor, despite Yua throwing up repeatedly from the end of February last year, as he feared the abuse would be discovered.

Yua left behind written messages such as “Please forgive me” on a sheet of paper, which prosecutors regarded as pleas for her mistreatment to stop.

The girl weighed about 12 kilograms when she died, far less than the 20-kg average for her age, and had 170 injuries, according to the prosecutors.

Funato’s defense team has challenged the prosecutors’ timeline, arguing the accused realized the child’s life was in danger only a day before her death on March 2, 2018.

The stepfather has admitted most of the charges. The court will hand down its ruling Oct. 15.

“My disciplining was unsuccessful, and I started assaulting her as my anger grew. I am responsible for everything,” he said Friday during questioning by his defense counsel in a lay judge trial.

Yua’s 27-year-old mother Yuri, now divorced from Funato, received an eight-year sentence in September for parental neglect resulting in her death, but claimed she too was a victim of domestic abuse.

The girl had twice been taken into protective custody by a child welfare center in Kagawa Prefecture. Another center in Tokyo tried to check on her in February last year, but her mother refused access.

The high-profile abuse case has prompted Japan to revise laws, banning parents and guardians from physically punishing children and strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in cases where abuse is suspected.