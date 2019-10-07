Yokohama Chinatown joins e-payment rebate push to entice more tourists

Restaurants and shops in Yokohama Chinatown hope government relief measures for businesses introduced with the Oct. 1 consumption tax hike will help bring in new customers.

They are pinning their hopes on a rebate program for cashless purchases aimed at mitigating the impact of the tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent and spreading the use of electronic payments in Japan.

The Yokohama Chinatown Development Association expects its tie-up with PayPay Corp., a smartphone payment provider run by SoftBank Group Corp., will attract consumers keen on taking advantage, including tourists who patronize the ethnic enclave and its roughly 500 restaurants and stores.

Under the state-funded program, 2 to 5 percent of purchases made via smartphones, credit cards and debit cards are refunded with shopping points.

“About 300 shops and restaurants have already introduced PayPay and China’s Alipay as part of efforts to follow the trend of cashless payments and welcome more inbound tourists,” said Nobumasa Takahashi, chairman of the association.

While cash continues to be the most popular payment method for Japanese, the association had been making efforts before the tax hike to get more people to adopt electronic payments.

Among Yokohama Chinatown’s recent endeavors, up to 20 percent of purchases were returned to PayPay clients in August during a temporary campaign that involved about 180 restaurants and shops.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the cashless payment rebates were being offered at some 500,000 retail shops across the country as of Oct. 1.

In addition to higher price tags, another big concern for businesses was preparation for the new two-tier levy, part of the government’s plan to cushion the impact.

While the tax rate for restaurant food was raised to 10 percent, it was kept at 8 percent for take-out orders, forcing restaurants across the country to present two different prices for each item and update their cash registers.

Despite concerns that adapting to these changes could impose a significant financial burden on private businesses, restaurant and shop managers in Chinatown are taking advantage of new technologies and a government subsidy to get through the potentially costly transition.

Tamie Oda, who runs a shop selling steamed buns and souvenirs, replaced her registers with mobile point-of-sale terminals a few months ago designed for use with Apple Inc.’s iPad.

“The old register happened to be broken before the tax hike, so I introduced a so-called smart register,” said Oda, whose shop Ro Ishin is known for the panda face emblems on its buns.

The use of mobile POS terminals, which utilize tablet PCs and cloud computing services, are spreading as they are much cheaper than conventional machines.

METI provides subsidiaries to shop owners to cover up to 75 percent, or ¥200,000 ($1,800), of each new cash register bought to replace an old one for the new tax system. The government expects about 240,000 registers to be replaced by October.

Chinatown’s Takahashi said, however, that concern remains about whether all restaurants, including mom-and-pop outlets, can adjust to the two-tier system.

The association organized meetings for shopkeepers to study the tax hike in June and July with support of the local tax office, but there were only 30 or so participants at each of meeting — far below the total in the area.

“I would like all items taxed 10 percent to avoid confusion and trouble for retailers and customers,” Takahashi said.