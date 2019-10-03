Business / Tech

Twitter in midst of fixing outage that hit thousands globally

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA – Twitter Inc. said it was in the process of fixing a worldwide outage on its microblogging website and dashboard management platform TweetDeck, which had affected thousands of users for several hours on Wednesday.

“The issue is just about fixed. You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes!” Twitter said in a tweet following multiple user complaints on its website. (bit.ly/2mSx1ne)

Earlier in the day, outage monitoring website Outage.report had received more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally, including Japan, Canada and India. (bit.ly/2mPBjvK)

The outage spurred #TwitterDown as a trending hash tag in the U.S.

“You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” the company said in a tweet about 7 hours ago, which did not give further details. (bit.ly/2plFBfn)

A Twitter representative had earlier told Reuters that the company was investigating issues with TweetDeck, which is used by reporters and other content creators for monitoring tweets from multiple Twitter accounts.

The company in July was hit by a similar outage due to an internal system change for more than an hour, affecting nearly 70,000 people globally according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Twitter’s shares were down nearly 1 percent at $39.80 in trading before the bell.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Microsoft Corp. Surface Duo smartphone is displayed during a product event in New York on Wednesday. Microsoft unveiled a dual-screen, foldable phone that will run on Google's Android operating system, jumping back into a market it exited years ago.
Twin-screen Duo puts Microsoft back in smartphone game
Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled new Surface devices with twin-screens that open like books, including a notepad-sized version that will put it back in the smartphone game next year. Surface Duo ...
An Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris in 2015. The World Trade Organization says the United States can impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of goods from the European Union as retaliation for illegal subsidies to European plane-maker Airbus — a record award from the trade body.
U.S. wins WTO backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus beef, setting stage for tit-for-tat trade war
The United States won approval on Wednesday to slap import tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus, threatening to trigger a tit-for-tat transatla...
A member checks-in at the reception area of the WeWork Cos. Iceberg co-working space in Tokyo in December 2018.
WeWork names new head of Japan operations after management purge
WeWork named a new head of its Japanese operations, replacing a company veteran with close ties to former Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann. Kazuyuki Sasaki, the former managing director of W...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington in July. Several features on Twitter were down Wednesday, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,