National

Japan's anti-NHK party leader suggests genocide as solution to overpopulation

Kyodo

The head of a minor opposition party whose primary goal is to “crush” Japan’s public broadcaster NHK made a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

“To put it very roughly, ‘we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,’ or something like that,” Takashi Tachibana of NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (the Party to Protect the People from NHK) said in the video, adding that he has “no motivation to do so though.”

Tachibana also questions the provision of educational support to countries in poverty.

“It’s impossible to teach dogs. (They’re) close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world,” he said, adding, “These countries have babies to the point of idiocy.”

In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.

“Isn’t it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God’s system, too,” he said.

Tachibana, a former employee of the public broadcaster, is known for making inflammatory remarks about TV personalities and those who oppose him on his YouTube channel.

His party calls for the abolishment of mandatory payment of subscription fees to NHK, arguing that only those who watch the network should have to pay.

The party received around 980,000 votes in the proportional representation system in the July 21 Upper House election.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Brazilian children attend a class at Hiro Gakuen, a special school for Brazilians, in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture.
Almost 20,000 foreign children in Japan may not be attending school, government figures show
Close to 20,000 children of foreign nationality in Japan may not be attending school despite being eligible to enroll, a government study showed Friday. The first such survey, conducted by the e...
Participants of an event to promote the "reconstruction Olympics" theme for the 2020 Tokyo Games hold balloons at the J-Village national soccer training center in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 1.
Forever tied to nuclear disaster, Fukushima residents hope for PR boost from 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Two softball games and one baseball game in Fukushima next summer may be little more than an 2020 Olympic cameo, but local fans are thrilled to have them, largely in the hopes they will give their ...
Image Not Available
Japanese government to study whether to introduce joint custody of children after divorce
The Justice Ministry said Friday it will launch a study by the end of this year on whether to introduce a system to allow for joint custody of children after their parents divorce. A new panel a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Takashi Tachibana, who heads the political party NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (the Party to Protect the People from NHK), has made comments suggesting he advocates genocide as a solution to overpopulation. | ?¯

, , ,