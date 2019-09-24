National / Politics

South Korea 'wasn't invited' to Japan naval event, Seoul says amid breakdown in ties

Kyodo, Reuters

SEOUL/TOKYO – South Korea said Tuesday it had not been invited to participate in an international naval review set to be held in Japan next month, amid worsening bilateral ties.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months due to disputes over wartime history, which have led to a major trade dispute.

The South Korean defense ministry’s press secretary said Seoul has not received a letter of invitation to the Oct. 14 event, organized by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force in Sagami Bay, southwest of Tokyo.

“It’s been finalized that we’re not going,” said Choi Hyun-soo, a defense ministry spokeswoman, when asked if South Korea would participate in Japan’s naval review. “There was no invite.”

The upcoming event is expected to host warships from the United States, the U.K. and China, according to Japanese government sources.

South Korea joined the previous naval review, held by the MSDF in 2015, which also included ships from Australia, France, India and the United States, including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

Defense cooperation between Japan and South Korea has become even more difficult since Seoul decided in August to withdraw from a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, known as GSOMIA.

The move followed the alleged lock-on of fire-control radar to a Japanese Self-Defense Force patrol plane by the South Korean navy last year, which precipitated a rise in tensions.

Last October, Japan canceled its participation in a naval review in South Korea after Seoul requested Tokyo refrain from flying the rising sun flag, which was used during World War II. Seoul has criticized the flag as a symbol of Japan’s wartime aggression.

Japan dispatched a destroyer to China in April for a naval review commemorating the 70th anniversary of its navy’s foundation. It marked the first visit to the country by a Japanese warship since December 2011, and signaled an improvement in bilateral relations.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Self-Defense Forces members carry water for residents in typhoon-hit areas in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, last week.
Japan eyes hike in starting pay for SDF members as recruitment numbers falter
The Defense Ministry is considering an increase to the starting pay for Self-Defense Forces members from fiscal 2020, which begins in April next year, according to sources. The ministry a...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach meet in New York on Monday.
IOC chief 'to confirm Japan's food products are safe,' Foreign Ministry says
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach intends to assure participants in the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics that Japanese food products are safe following the Fukushima nuclear crisis...
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York on Monday.
Iran assures Japan of efforts to avoid war amid tensions in Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday that Tehran will seek to avoid war amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, while expr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship Kurama leads other vessels during an event held ahead of an MSDF fleet review off Sagami Bay, south of Tokyo, on Oct. 15, 2015. | AP

, , ,