High waves and landslides feared in western Japan as powerful Typhoon Tapah approaches

A powerful typhoon continued to travel northeast across the East China Sea on Sunday, with the weather agency warning of strong winds, high waves and landslides triggered by heavy rains through Monday in western parts of the country.

Typhoon Tapah is expected to pass near the Tsushima Strait overnight and then move on to the Sea of Japan before approaching Hokkaido and other northern prefectures through Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The season’s 17th named storm has been affecting public transportation during the three-day weekend. Airlines canceled many flights to and from Kyushu on Sunday, and Kyushu Railway Co. suspended some services.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Tapah was traveling north-northeast in the East China Sea 250 kilometers (150 miles) off the Goto Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture at a speed of 30 kph, the agency said. It had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 162 kph.

Up to 400 millimeters of rain is expected in Shikoku and up to 300 mm in Kyushu in the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Monday, the agency said.