National

High waves and landslides feared in western Japan as powerful Typhoon Tapah approaches

Kyodo

A powerful typhoon continued to travel northeast across the East China Sea on Sunday, with the weather agency warning of strong winds, high waves and landslides triggered by heavy rains through Monday in western parts of the country.

Typhoon Tapah is expected to pass near the Tsushima Strait overnight and then move on to the Sea of Japan before approaching Hokkaido and other northern prefectures through Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The season’s 17th named storm has been affecting public transportation during the three-day weekend. Airlines canceled many flights to and from Kyushu on Sunday, and Kyushu Railway Co. suspended some services.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Tapah was traveling north-northeast in the East China Sea 250 kilometers (150 miles) off the Goto Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture at a speed of 30 kph, the agency said. It had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 162 kph.

Up to 400 millimeters of rain is expected in Shikoku and up to 300 mm in Kyushu in the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Keeping it simple: McDonald's is setting the same prices for eating in and eating out that incorporate the upcoming tax increase.
Confusion reigns over scope of the forthcoming tax hike
When the government raised the consumption tax from 5 percent to 8 percent in April 2014, Japan suffered a recession. One possible indicator if such a downturn will happen prior to next month's lon...
Civilized: Author Yukichi Fukuzawa was a prominent modernizer who eventually founded Keio University.
Getting to the bottom of what civilization means in Japan
Progress: good, or bad? Bad, thought Confucius, who for hundreds of years taught Japan to seek its ideals in the ancient past. Good, thought 19th-century modernizers, who redirected the nation's...
Mad: A student in Iwate Prefecture earned the wrath of his mother by deliberately failing to keep up with his homework over the summer. "She was so furious she smashed a plate," the student wrote in a journal that documented his parents' response.
Student succeeds at failing to start work on his summer homework
For elementary school children in Japan, their weeks-long summer vacation isn't entirely a time for leisure. Instead, it's overshadowed by a stack of homework that features, among other things, an ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A sign shows ferry services to and from Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, are canceled on Saturday afternoon due to the approach of powerful Typhoon Tapah, which continued to move near Kyushu on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , , ,