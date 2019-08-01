An F-35A stealth fighter at the Air Self-Defense Force's Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture in August last year | KYODO

National

ASDF to resume F-35A flights four months after fatal crash off northern Japan

Kyodo

The Defense Ministry resumed flights of Air Self-Defense Force F-35A stealth fighter jets Thursday afternoon, having suspended them since a fatal crash in April, the first ever reported for the aircraft.

In June, the ministry concluded that the crash of an F-35A into the Pacific Ocean off Aomori Prefecture had likely been the result of the pilot suffering vertigo. The ministry has since received consent to resume flights from the heads of local governments in Aomori Prefecture, which hosts 12 F-35As.

“We’ve taken thorough measures for safety management,” Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters Thursday morning.

The ministry has also taken steps such as performing inspections of the remaining fighters and conducting additional pilot training.

During a night exercise on April 9, Maj. Akinori Hosomi, the 41-year-old pilot, is believed to have lost his bearings due to “spatial disorientation” after taking off from Misawa Air Base in Aomori. He was later confirmed dead.

The ministry said it will not conduct night training for F-35As for the time being, and flight exercises in the daytime will focus on basic flying skills.

Despite the accident, Iwaya has said that Japan will maintain its plan to purchase more F-35As from the United States and eventually deploy a total of 105.

According to the ministry’s interim report released in June, there were no abnormalities about the body of the cutting-edge jet nor signs that Hosomi had tried to eject. His plane plunged into the sea at a speed of over 1,100 kilometers per hour.

The ministry said it will issue a final report soon.

With the cooperation of the U.S. forces, the SDF recovered the debris of a flight data recorder from the crashed F-35A in the area of the sea where debris from the jet was recovered. But neither the recorder’s storage medium nor any parts of Hosomi’s body were found.

Aomori Gov. Shingo Mimura and Misawa Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama had agreed to the resumption of flights by Monday, following the ministry’s explanation of its safety measures.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A man wipes away tears outside the gutted Kyoto Animation studio in the city of Kyoto on Thursday, two weeks after the deadly arson attack.
Comments bashing Kyoto Animation, posted last fall, found on internet forum
Comments from last autumn criticizing Kyoto Animation Co., also known as KyoAni, have been found on an internet forum and police are investigating the posts for a possible connection with the deadl...
Destroyed homes are seen following a landslide in Kumano, Hiroshima Prefecture, in July 2018.
Japan aims to boost disaster response with more efficient TEC Force
The land ministry is establishing a system to allow for the quick dispatch of workers with civil engineering and other expertise to areas hit by natural disasters, after a succession of torrenti...
Kavi Chongkittavorn, a columnist for The Bangkok Post and senior fellow at Chulalongkorn University, speaks during an interview in Bangkok on Wednesday.
ASEAN nations hope Japan and U.S. can 'shape' behavior of China, Thai expert says
While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has grown concerned about the impact on the region of trade tensions between the United States and China, the 10-member group has high hopes that...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An F-35A stealth fighter at the Air Self-Defense Force's Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture in August last year | KYODO

, , , ,