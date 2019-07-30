The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic commemorative coin features the wind god. | FINANCE MINISTRY

National

Gods of wind and thunder appear on Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics coins

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

Works depicting the famous gods of wind and thunder have been selected as new designs for commemorative ¥500 coins to be made to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Finance Ministry announced Monday.

The pair of drawings — based on the “Wind God and Thunder God Screens,” painted by Tawaraya Sotatsu in the 17th century, which are registered as a national treasure — won with 28,741 votes from the public in a poll conducted by post, Twitter and other methods. The other candidates were images of Mount Fuji and the new National Stadium, which received 16,451 and 21,053 votes respectively, according to the ministry.

Voting was held in mid-June for two weeks.

“It was our first attempt to choose a coin design via a public vote, so we hope the coin will contribute to the excitement around the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games,” a finance ministry official said.

“The three options were all excellent designs. As the public chose the wind god and thunder god for the coins, we hope everyone will treasure the coins for many years to come.”

The commemorative Olympic coin will feature the thunder god, while the Paralympic coin will be decorated with the wind god, the ministry said.

People will be able to exchange regular ¥500 coins for the commemorative ones at banks from around July next year, the same month the 2020 Olympics begin.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A pedestrian walks under a mist cooling system in the Otemachi business district in Tokyo on Monday. After temperatures spiked in many areas following the end of the rainy season, there have been reports of deaths and hospitalizations due to heat-related medical issues across the country. The Meteorological Agency said temperatures were expected to remain above average in the upcoming week.
11 dead and 5,600 people sent to hospitals in Japan due to heat-related issues
Eleven people died and 5,664 people were taken to hospitals in Japan due to heat-related medical issues last week when temperatures rose sharply following the end of the rainy season in most are...
The life expectancy of Japanese women was ranked second in the world in 2018.
Life expectancy of Japanese women and men continues to rise in 2018
Japanese women and men retained second and third place in their respective rankings for average life expectancy around the world in 2018, and both groups topped a previous record for the seventh...
Kazuo Asada of Weathernews Inc. measures the temperature at Odaiba Marine Park, the 2020 Olympic triathlon venue in Tokyo, in July 2018.
Deadly heat a major concern for Tokyo Games
With Tokyo's summer heat and unpredictable weather likely to prove a severe headache during the 2020 Olympics, sports bodies are using every resource at their disposal to prepare athletes and sp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The thunder god is featured on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic commemorative coin. | FINANCE MINISTRY The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic commemorative coin features the wind god. | FINANCE MINISTRY

, , , ,