Lawyers in wartime labor case to pursue sale of seized Mitsubishi Heavy assets in South Korea

Lawyers for South Korean plaintiffs who won a case against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. over wartime forced labor said Tuesday that they will soon ask a court to authorize sale of the Japanese manufacturer’s assets seized in South Korea.

The lawyers had set Monday as the deadline for Mitsubishi Heavy to agree to compensation talks, but the deadline passed with “no response or action from the company,” they said in a statement.

“Being over 90 years of age, the plaintiffs cannot delay legally stipulated procedures any longer,” the lawyers said.

The lawyers said they would file a request in coming days for sale of the seized assets to secure compensation money.

In November, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Mitsubishi Heavy to compensate two groups of South Koreans for forced labor at its factories in Japan during World War II.

The company has refused to comply with the order, however, as the Japanese government takes the position that the issue was settled under a 1965 bilateral accord on property claims signed alongside a treaty that established diplomatic ties.

Mitsubishi is one of several Japanese firms whose assets have been seized in South Korea following court orders to compensate South Korean plaintiffs over wartime labor.

Lawyers for plaintiffs in cases against Nippon Steel Corp. and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. have already asked courts to approve the sale of their assets seized in South Korea.

At the request of lawyers for some of the plaintiffs who won damages from Mitsubishi Heavy in November, a local court in March approved the seizure of the company’s assets in South Korea presumed to be worth about 800 million won.

The seized assets include some trademarks and patents held by Mitsubishi Heavy in South Korea.