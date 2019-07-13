Tokyo and Seoul give dueling accounts of talks amid export row

South Korean officials said Saturday they asked Japan to lift strict controls on high-tech exports during a meeting held on Friday, rejecting claims by Tokyo that no such demand was made.

The dispute over Japan’s recent move to end preferential treatment regarding materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels comes as diplomatic ties sink to their lowest point in years over a disagreement on wartime labor.

“I said the restrictions are regrettable. In other words, I asked for them to be removed,” a South Korean official who took part in the meeting at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Tokyo told reporters.

A Japanese official had said after the working-level talks that the South Koreans did not make such a request and only inquired about the reasoning behind the moves and the practical aspects of their implementation.

“We are very surprised (by the reactions),” Jun Iwamatsu, director of the trade control policy division at the trade ministry, said during a hastily arranged news conference at the ministry on Saturday after the South Korean official’s comments were reported.

Iwamatsu said Japan formally complained to South Korea about the official’s comment through its embassy in Tokyo.

Starting July 4, Japanese companies must apply for individual licenses to export three chemicals — fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and photoresist — to South Korea. The process, which can take around 90 days, had previously been waived for the country.

Japan also plans to remove South Korea from a “white list” of countries that can relatively easily purchase products that can be diverted for military use.

The South Korean official said he pushed back against Japan’s insistence that the measures are in the interest of national security and do not violate World Trade Organization rules.

“I stated quite firmly that South Korea cannot understand nor accept nor agree” with the tighter controls, he said.

The official, who spoke to reporters before boarding a flight back to South Korea from Tokyo’s Haneda airport, said he and his colleague asked to negotiate the removal of the measures but that the Japanese refused. The meeting began with a 30-minute explanation by the Japanese followed by more than four hours of pushback from the South Koreans, he said.

Iwamatsu said Saturday that at the start of Friday’s meeting, the South Korean side raised the issue of the export control’s effects on global supply chains. In response, the Japanese side told the South Koreans that the meeting was not the appropriate place to discuss the matter.

Seoul believes Tokyo’s moves, which are expected to hurt chipmakers in South Korea such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., are retaliation for its handling of South Korean court decisions ordering Japanese companies to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.