Abe offers 'heartfelt apology' to kin of former leprosy patients for their suffering

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday offered an apology to family members of former leprosy patients for their suffering, after the government decided against appealing a court ruling ordering the state to pay compensation.

In a statement issued under his name, Abe said it is “a hard fact” that severe prejudice and discrimination existed not only against former leprosy patients but also their family members.

“The government deeply reflects on the pain and suffering endured by leprosy patients and their family members and offers a heartfelt apology,” the statement said.

Friday is the deadline for the government to decide whether to appeal the June 28 ruling, which ordered the state to pay a total of about ¥370 million in damages to 541 plaintiffs.

Abe said Tuesday — in deciding against filing an appeal — that the hardship of family members should not be prolonged further.