Business

Ruby Roman grapes sell for ¥1.2 million at Kanazawa auction

Kyodo

KANAZAWA, ISHIKAWA PREF. - In the first auction of the season of Ruby Roman grapes in Kanazawa, a bunch of the red grapes sold Tuesday for ¥1.2 million, making it the most expensive ever since the variety first appeared on the market 12 years ago.

The Ruby Roman variety, developed by the Ishikawa Prefectural Government, is known for being extremely juicy, with little acidity and a high sugar content. Each grape weighs more than 20 grams.

“We offered ¥1.2 million to mark the 12 years (since the grape first came on the market) and to celebrate Reiwa’s first auction,” said Takashi Hosokawa, 45, a manager of a Japanese inn operated by the company that bought the grapes, referring to the new imperial era that started May 1.

Hyakurakuso, which owns three ryokan (Japanese-style inns) in the prefecture, bought the bunch through a wholesaler who bid for the grapes at the central wholesale market in Kanazawa.

“We would like to convey to our customers our exhilaration when we held the (box of) grapes,” Hosokawa added.

Worries about the grapes’ quality caused by the bad weather at the end of June dissipated as the temperature began to rise early this month.

It is expected that 26,000 bunches of Ruby Roman grapes will be shipped by the end of September, according to the JA Zennoh Ishikawa farming cooperative.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei rises modestly as yen falls ahead of Fed chief's testimony
The Nikkei 225 average closed modestly higher Tuesday, helped by the yen falling before closely watched congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week. The benc...
Okinawa tourism officials display bottles of awamori, a rice-based distilled spirit, in the Japanese Embassy in London in November 2016.
Okinawa town adopts directive to promote awamori rice-based spirit
A town assembly in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday unanimously adopted a directive to promote toasting with awamori, a rice-based distilled spirit, as part of efforts to revitalize the local...
A motorbike taxi driver waits for a passenger in Jakarta on May 10. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. say they are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek.
Mitsubishi Motors to invest in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek. The total investment amount has not been disclosed but is believed to be in the n...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An official from a ryokan chain shows off a record-setting bunch of Ruby Roman grapes Tuesday in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture. | KYODO

, , ,