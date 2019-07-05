South Korea formally closes Japan-funded 'comfort women' foundation

A Japanese-funded foundation set up in South Korea under a 2015 bilateral agreement on the issue of “comfort women” has been formally dissolved, a person closely involved with the organization said Friday.

After deciding in November to dissolve the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation, the South Korean government took procedural steps toward the dissolution without consent from the Japanese government.

The term comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

In Tokyo on Friday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan “can never accept” the decision to dissolve the foundation.

Through a diplomatic channel, Tokyo separately repeated its call to the South Korean government to implement the agreement.

Under the agreement reached in December 2015 to “finally and irreversibly” settle the comfort women issue, Japan provided ¥1 billion to the foundation to help former comfort women and their families.

But the deal, struck under the previous administration of President Park Geun-hye, proved unpopular in South Korea, in part because many thought it had failed to reflect the opinions of surviving victims.

The administration of President Moon Jae-in proceeded to dissolve the foundation.

An official of South Korea’s Gender Equality and Family Ministry said the registration for its dissolution was made June 17 and the foundation was notified Wednesday that the procedure had been completed.

The official said some steps still remain to be taken, including liquidating the group’s remaining assets.

According to the foundation source, of the 47 women who were alive when the deal was reached, 36 wanted to receive cash payments and 34 of them went on to receive about ¥10 million each.

Of the 199 representatives of those who had already died, 71 wanted to receive the payments and 58 of them received about ¥2 million each.

Some surviving victims refused to take the money.

On his government’s decision to dissolve the foundation, Moon said earlier that after its work was suspended, the foundation had kept paying for operational costs. The president has said, however, that Seoul does not intend to scrap the agreement or seek to renegotiate with Tokyo.

Bilateral ties have long been strained over historical disputes related to Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Ties have sunk to their lowest level in years following South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate groups of South Koreans over wartime labor.