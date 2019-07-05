Business / Corporate

Marubeni consortium gets OK to power Philippines 'smart city' project

Nna/kyodo

MANILA - A consortium involving Manila Electric Co. and three Japanese companies including trading house Marubeni Corp. has received approval to power the Philippines’ first “smart city,” which is to be developed at a former U.S. military base.

The power will apparently be supplied by a private-public joint venture to be 90 percent owned by Kansai Electric Power Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co. The rest will be held by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, which is owned by the Philippine government.

In a statement Thursday, the antitrust Philippine Competition Commission said the consortium’s launch of the venture is “not likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the retail electricity supply market.”

The venture plans to supply electricity to the new city, to be built in the Clark Special Economic Zone in Pampanga Province, about 120 km northwest of Manila, for at least 25 years. It also aims to supply power to companies operating in the zone.

The opening date for the city has not been undecided.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has sent a formal warning to a franchise owner in Gunma Prefecture who is requesting permission to temporarily shorten operating hours because of a labor shortage.
Seven-Eleven chief warns short-handed franchise owner in Gunma about cutting hours for one night
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has sent a formal warning to a franchise owner who filed a request to temporarily shorten operating hours due to a labor shortage, the owner said Friday. The leadi...
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son gives a briefing on his company's earnings on May 9.
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son urges Moon to focus South Korea on developing AI
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son proposed to South Korean President Moon Jae In on Thursday that South Korea focus on the national development of artificial intelligence, the pre...
Image Not Available
Japan's imported auto sales for January to June logged first drop in 10 years
Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in January to June fell 1.8 percent year on year to 149,010 units, down for the first time in 10 years, industry data showed Thursday. Still, th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Marubeni Corp. is a member of consortium that has received approval from the Philippine government to supply power for the country' first "smart city," planned to be developed at a former U.S. military base. | KYODO

, , ,