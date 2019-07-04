Campaigning kicks off for Japan's July 21 Upper House election

Official campaigning began Thursday for the July 21 Upper House election, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeking to maintain political stability to press ahead with Constitutional revision and a planned consumption tax hike.

The election, the first nationwide Diet poll since 2017, comes amid a furor over a controversial pension report that sparked concerns about the sustainability of the public pension system as the population grays.

Another focus is on whether the ruling coalition, which is just shy of a two-thirds majority in the Upper House, can attain one. The coalition already holds such a majority in the Lower House, and capturing it in both chambers would allow Abe to initiate a national referendum on the controversial issue of amending the Constitution.

Over 360 candidates are expected to vie for 124 seats up for grabs, with 74 to be chosen in electoral districts and 50 through proportional representation.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Abe, hopes to secure a majority in the 245-member upper chamber with coalition partner Komeito.

With 70 uncontested seats, the coalition needs to win at least 53, a lower goal than the 69 seats the ruling parties won in the previous Upper House election in 2016.

The election will be held as the six-year term for half of the current Upper House members will expire on July 28.

Due to electoral reform in July 2018, the number of seats in the Upper House will rise by six, to 248 from 242, in two stages, with three streets being added in this poll.

Opposition parties are joining forces to counter the ruling bloc by fielding unified candidates in the country’s 32 single-seat districts in a bid to avoid splitting the vote.

The 17-day campaign period will give voters time to look back the Abe administration’s more than six years in office and its effort to revive the world’s third-largest economy under a policy mix known as Abenomics.

In the Upper House election, the ruling and opposition parties are split over amending the pacifist Constitution and raising the consumption tax from the current 8 percent to 10 percent in October as planned.

The LDP is eager to move quickly on revising the Constitution, while Komeito is more cautious. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party are against changing the supreme law.

But when it comes to Abe’s wish to clarify the status of the Self-Defense Forces in Article 9 of the charter, over half of the candidates expected to run and polled recently by Kyodo News are opposed.

The economy is expected to be a critical issue for voters amid signs that a U.S.-China tariff war has been weighing on growth ahead of the planned consumption tax hike.

The LDP and Komeito stress the need to raise the tax to enhance social security services, but all five major opposition parties, including the Japan Innovation Party, are opposed to the hike and put emphasis on supporting households.

The Abe government has already decided to use part of the expected revenue from the tax increase to enhance child care support, preparing steps aimed at countering any negative impact of the tax rise on the economy. The previous hike — to 8 percent from 5 percent — crimped consumer spending.

Opposition parties are also taking aim at the government’s handling of a pension report that estimates the average retired couple would face a shortfall of ¥20 million under the current pension system if they live to be 95 years old.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, who oversees the Financial Services Agency under which the panel was formed, refused to accept the report, saying it contradicts the government’s view that the pension system serves as the basis of household finances during post-retirement years. Abe has pledged to improve social security services for “all generations.”