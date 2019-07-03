World

Israel says it is bracing militarily for possible U.S.-Iran escalation

Reuters

JERUSALEM - Israel is preparing for its possible military involvement in any escalation in the Gulf confrontation between Iran and the United States, the Israeli foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The unraveling of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under U.S. diplomatic pressure, Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone and its alleged role in the holing of oil tankers in the Gulf have driven up tensions and stirred war worries.

Israel has encouraged the Trump administration to press ahead with sanctions against its arch-foe, predicting that Tehran will eventually renegotiate a more limiting nuclear deal.

But Foreign Minister Israel Katz told an international security forum that Iran might accidentally stumble out of what he termed the “gray zone” of contained confrontation.

“It should be taken into account that mistaken calculations by the (Iranian) regime … are liable to bring about a shift from the ‘gray zone’ to the ‘red zone’ _ that is, a military conflagration,” he said in a speech to the Herzliya Conference.

“We must be prepared for this, and thus the State of Israel continues to devote itself to building up its military might for the event that it will have to respond to escalation scenarios.”

Israel has long threatened to take preemptive military action to deny Iran the means of making nuclear weapons. Tehran says it has no such designs. One of its senior lawmakers warned on Monday that Israel would be destroyed within “only half an hour” should the United States attack Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Katz predicted that what he described as the U.S.-led “economic war” on Iran would succeed despite the msigivings of other world powers.

“Iran has no chance in this war,” he told Israel’s Army Radio. “Therefore there is an opportunity there, through the tough economic pressure and the comprehensive sanctions, to prevent war, to achieve the objectives without war.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate a child during a rescue operation in the area affected by heavy floods in the Irkutsk Region of Russia Tuesday.
Death toll reaches 18 in Siberian floods; 13 missing
At least 18 people have died and more than a dozen are still missing in devastating floods that swept southeastern Siberia, Russian authorities said Tuesday. The head of the Emergency Ministry's...
Russia rescue personnel return from a dive in a mini submarine to the Kursk on the seabed in the Barents Sea, Russia. The Russian military says a fire on one of its deep-sea submersibles has killed 14 sailors. The Defense Ministry says the blaze erupted Monday while the vessel was performing tests in Russia's territorial waters.
Fire kills 14 Russian sailors reportedly aboard secret, deep-sea nuke-powered sub
A fire on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea submersibles killed 14 sailors, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday without giving the cause of the blaze or saying if there were survivors. Th...
A polar fox is fitted with a satellite tracking collar in Krossfjorden, Svalbard, a Norwegian Arctic archipelago, on July 29, 2017, as part of research conducted by the Norwegian Polar Institute. Norwegian researchers said Tuesday the young female arctic fox has been tracked walking from northern Norway to Canada's far north.
Arctic fox walks more than 4,400 km from Norway to Canada, via Greenland
Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada's far north, a distance of 4,415 km (2,737 miles), in 76 days. The Norwegian Polar Institute says the young fema...

, , , , , ,