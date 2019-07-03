The price of a pair of Air Max 1 sneakers from Nike with the Betsy Ross flag on it are for sale on the website Stockx.com as seen on a computer screen in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

Business

Arizona to pull incentive for Nike plant over recall of sneakers hit for conjuring up slavery era

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA - Arizona will withdraw incentives for Nike Inc’s manufacturing plant in the state after the sportswear maker pulled the release of a sneaker that featured an old version of the American flag, Gov. Doug Ducey said on Tuesday.

Nike decided to recall the shoe after former NFL quarterback and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick asked the company not to sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive because of its connection to an era of slavery, the Wall Street Journal reported www.wsj.com/articles/nike-nixes-betsy-ross-flag-sneaker-after-colin-kaepernick-intervenes-11562024126 on Monday.

Nike had planned to release a new version of the Air Max 1 sneaker ahead of the Fourth of July holiday that featured a version of the U.S. flag with 13 white stars, commonly known as the “Betsy Ross flag.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike,” Ducey, a Republican, said in a series of tweets twitter.com/dougducey/status/1145980544909340672 on the recall.

“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” he said.

Ducey said he had ordered the state’s Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives under its discretion for the company’s plant.

Nike was planning to construct a $185 million plant in Goodyear, Arizona, that would employee over 500 people.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington in April. Ducey is yanking a grant of up to $1 million from Nike amid a report that the athletic company pulled a flag-themed shoe from the market. | AP A large billboard stands on top of a Nike store showing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, at Union Square in San Francisco last fall. Nike is pulling a flag-themed tennis shoe after Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. | AP

