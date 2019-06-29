In surprise move, Trump says he hopes to meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ over weekend

In a surprise move the Twitter diplomacy that he has become famous for employing, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet him at the border between the two Koreas over the weekend.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” Trump tweeted in the morning. “While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Trump’s invitation for what would be a third meeting comes during the final day of the Group of 20 leaders summit in Osaka, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

Trump was previously scheduled to visit North Korea for talks with Moon and an apparent visit to the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

Talks on eliminating the North’s nuclear arsenal have been stalled after the second summit between Trump and Kim collapsed due to major differences over the scope of its denuclearization and potential sanctions relief by the United States.

“If he’s there we’ll meet for two minutes,” Trump said of the possible meeting with Kim at the DMZ, according to a pool report.

“I just put out a feeler because I don’t know where he is right now,” he said. “He may not be in North Korea.”

This, however, seemed to run contrary to the evidence. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was suspiciously absent from a dinner Friday night with the top diplomats of Group of 20 nations, while the top U.S. envoy on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, was in Seoul for talks with officials there, suggesting that the possible meeting may have been more planned than spontaneous.

Biegun was quoted as saying Friday that the United States is ready to hold talks with North Korea and move their denuclearization negotiations forward in a “simultaneous and parallel” manner, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

Biegun “reaffirmed that (the U.S.) is ready to hold constructive talks with the North to move the commitments of the June 12 Singapore Joint Declaration between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un forward in a simultaneous and parallel manner,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to the joint document that emerged from the first Kim-Trump summit in Singapore.

It was unclear if this meant a shift in the White House’s stance, as it has insisted on a maximalist outcome — “the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea” first and foremost.

In late January, ahead of the second Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi, Biegun said the U.S. was “prepared to discuss many actions that could help build trust … and advance further progress in parallel on the Singapore summit objectives of transforming relations, establishing a permanent peace regime on the peninsula and complete denuclearization.”

Those comments, which had raised expectations by some observers that the Trump administration had adopted a more flexible approach. However, those hopes were dashed at the Hanoi summit, when the president and his team continued to insist on a “big deal” that saw Pyongyang give up all its nukes in exchange for sanctions relief.

Experts say Kim will never bargain away his nuclear weapons, which he views as essential to the survival of his regime.