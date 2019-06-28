U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a trilateral meeting at the Group of 20 summit Friday in Osaka. | AFP-JIJI

National

Abe heralds launch of Osaka Track framework for free cross-border data flow at G20

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

OSAKA - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday at the G20 summit formally declared the launch of the “Osaka Track,” an overarching framework promoting cross-border data flow with enhanced protections.

Sandwiched between U.S. President Donald Trump on his right and Chinese President Xi Jinping on his left at a meeting on the digital economy, Abe underscored the importance of his “Data Free Flow with Trust” concept, a move spearheaded by Japan that calls for the creation of a set of international rules enabling the free movement of data across borders.

The Osaka initiative, introduced in a speech at this year’s World Economic Forum and one of Abe’s pet projects at the G20, seeks to standardize rules in global movement of data flows with better protection in personal information, intellectual property and cybersecurity.

After the meeting, 24 countries formally signed a statement affirming the contents of the Osaka Track concept — though India, Indonesia and South Africa were conspicuously absent.

Abe said digitally driven economies can spark innovation and encourage economic growth. But in order to do so, there needs to be a reliable set of rules for the free flow of data.

“Unleashing such potential for maximum utility requires international rules that are in sync with the rapid progress of digitalization,” Abe said. “Most importantly rule-making on data flow and e-commerce, which are the growth engines in the digital area, is an urgent mission.”

Trump threw his support behind Abe’s plan, saying the free flow of data is an integral part of the American digital economy’s success, along with strong privacy and intellectual property protections, and access to capital and innovation.

“The digital economy is a crucial driver of economic growth. At the same time, as we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks,” Trump said, taking a subtle dig at Chinese telecommunications giant ﻿﻿ Huawei. “This is essential to our shared safety and prosperity.”

Huawei was effectively cut off from the U.S. market by the Trump administration due to alleged national security risks.

Abe said he hopes the Osaka Track will add momentum to e-commerce negotiations at the World Trade Organization. Seventy-eight countries and states have expressed their intention to participate in those negotiations.

But hurdles remain if Abe hopes to reach a formal agreement in the future.

Views on data and privacy vary across the globe. The European Union is apprehensive over data sharing outside of the bloc due to privacy concerns, while China and Russia, who signed the Osaka Track statement, are examples of two prominent G20 countries that have established their own data-transfer regulations.

Some stakeholders say these nations’ restrictive policies could hamper multinational business operations and stifle innovation.

But Xi defended his country’s policy Friday.

“The effective governance should promote collecting, analyzing and applying data, and all of the countries must individually manage data with order,” he said.

Although Abe had initially hoped to highlight the digital push at the G20 summit, it was later downgraded to a secondary event. The decision was made to avoid ostracizing the countries still on the fence about the Japanese proposal, according to a senior Japanese government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Supporters of a lawsuit demanding the payment of damages to family members of former leprosy patients applaud in front of the Kumamoto District Court on Friday after the court ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages.
Court orders Japan government to pay ¥370 million to leprosy patients' kin for discrimination
The Kumamoto District Court on Friday ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages to family members of former leprosy patients — the first ruling awarding compensation to p...
A sign put up at a bus stop in front of Osaka Station says the service is behind schedule due to the Group of 20 summit.
G20 summit brings annoying disruptions to life for residents and tourists in Osaka
Unusually tight security and large-scale traffic regulations for the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka is affecting the lives of residents and tourists. The city remained on high alert on the ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday before leaving for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.
31% to vote for LDP-Komeito coalition, 20% for opposition but 39% undecided, Japan poll shows
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party has the highest support rate ahead of the Upper House election in July, far eclipsing that of the nearest opposition party, a Kyodo News survey ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a trilateral meeting at the Group of 20 summit Friday in Osaka. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,