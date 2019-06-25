Man arrested after two men die in Nagoya stabbing incident

Two men have died after a man attacked them with a knife in Nagoya on Monday night, police said.

Early on Tuesday police arrested Toshihiko Sato, 38, who had fled the scene, on suspicion of murder after detaining and questioning him, they said.

The victims were identified by police as Eiji Akamatsu, 41, and Tomoyuki Ogasahara, 44, who worked for the same building management company. The cause of death for both victims was traumatic hemorrhagic shock.

An emergency call was received at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The two unconscious men were taken to a hospital, before being pronounced dead, the police said.

A resident in the neighborhood said loud voices, apparently from a fight between Sato and the two men, were heard, and that a thin man was seen standing near the two men, who had fallen down and were lying on the ground.

The stabbing scene is located in a residential area approximately 2 kilometers west of Ajima Station on Nagoya Railroad Co.’s Komaki Line.