Seven-Eleven stores will wrap its onigiri rice balls in biomass plastic derived from sugar cane. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Seven-Eleven Japan to wrap its billions of rice balls in bioplastic

Kyodo

Convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Monday it will start selling all of its rice balls in wraps made of biomass plastics, possibly from July, as it aims to reduce the use of fossil-fuel-derived materials.

The company’s move, affecting the some of 2.2 billion onigiri rice balls it sells annually, comes as more firms adopt plant-derived plastics amid the government’s calls for reducing plastic waste to prevent marine pollution.

By replacing part of the wrapping with a sugar cane-derived material, Seven-Eleven estimates it can reduce the use of plastic by 260 tons and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 403 tons a year.

In a similar move, convenience store chain operator FamilyMart Co. has replaced its containers for cold noodles with those made from recycled plastic.

Ohsho Food Service Corp. also announced last week it will replace its plastic straws with biodegradable ones and plastic spoons with biomass plastic ones at its 729 restaurants nationwide from next month.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man bids during an auction of seized properties from drug traffickers and others, in Mexico City Sunday.
Mexico auctions narco safe houses, ranches and luxury flats with grisly histories
Houses with swimming pools and escape tunnels, a ranch surrounded by hectares of land and a luxury apartment with a grisly history were among the 27 properties Mexico had seized from drug trafficke...
Image Not Available
Nomura CEO faces shareholders after calls for his head
Nomura Holdings Inc.'s besieged chief executive is counting on recent concessions made to investors to survive a call for his ouster at a shareholder meeting on Monday. But the moves last week t...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington June 19.
Trump threatening to demote Fed chief, but says he has power to do so
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" news program that he has the power to demote Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but has not threatened to do so. "I didn'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seven-Eleven stores will wrap its onigiri rice balls in biomass plastic derived from sugar cane. | KYODO

, , , , , ,